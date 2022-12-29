Auto

All-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to debut on January 13

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 29, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki five-door model will be equipped with multiple airbags. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door version in India on January 13. A test mule of the capable SUV was recently spotted without any camouflage, in what seems to be its final production form. The car will be powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in demand for SUVs in India in recent years, every automaker has been busy developing city-biased rough-road vehicles to appeal to a majority of car buyers.

However, Maruti Suzuki took a slightly different approach with the Jimny, by offering a capable off-roader with reasonably compact dimensions, as opposed to its primary rivals, the Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

The SUV will flaunt tailgate-mounted spare wheel and round headlamps

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will retain the rugged design philosophy of the three-door version and flaunt a muscular clamshell hood, round headlamps, a vertical-slatted grille, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with thick black cladding, and alloy wheels. Bumper-mounted taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end.

It will draw power from a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine

The upcoming Jimny five-door will be backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (codename: K15B) that generates a maximum power of 104hp and a peak torque of 138Nm. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an "AllGrip Pro" four-wheel-drive system.

It will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Jimny five-door variant are under wraps. However, we expect the off-roader to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will likely be announced by the automaker on January 13 at Auto Expo 2023. We expect the SUV to start at around Rs. 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India.