#AutoBytes: Top 5 motorcycles launched in India in 2022

Touted as one of the busiest years for the Indian automotive market, 2022 witnessed a slew of new bike and car launches. With multiple iconic bikemakers setting their foot on our shores for the first time, this year was a treat for motorcycling enthusiasts. From retro to touring motorcycles to offroad-focused ADVs, here's our pick of the top five bikes of 2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A retro offering with modern appeal

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The retro offering flaunts a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, bar-end mirrors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an optional 'Tripper Navigation' unit, 41mm telescopic forks, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. It draws power from 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine that churns out 20.2hp/27Nm.

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO twins: Neo-retro looks and potent powertrain

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO duo starts at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikes feature a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a muscular 16-liter fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Retro Street rides on alloy wheels, while the Scrambler gets wire-spoked wheels. They are offered with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 55hp/54Nm.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660: A capable sport touring motorcycle

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a price tag of Rs. 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The bike sports a muscular 17.2-liter fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with grab rails, an underbelly exhaust, an upright windscreen, a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. It is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline-triple engine that makes 80hp/64Nm.

Suzuki KATANA: An iconic streetfighter model reborn in modern avatar

Priced at Rs. 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores, Suzuki KATANA is a legend reborn. The streetfighter features a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a sharp tail section with an LED taillight, an LCD instrument cluster, and 17-inch designer cast aluminum wheels. It is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops 150hp/106Nm.

Ducati DesertX: A Dakar race bike-inspired ADV offering

Ducati DesertX can be yours at Rs. 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The ADV gets a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, an optional rear-mounted auxiliary fuel tank, a dual-pod LED headlamp, a bash plate, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels. It runs on a 937cc, Testastretta, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine that produces 110hp/92Nm.