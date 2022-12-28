Auto

Top 5 features of Cristiano Ronaldo's Rolls-Royce Dawn Christmas gift

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo received a Rolls-Royce Dawn as a Christmas gift from his girlfriend Georgina. The uber-luxurious roadster model, wrapped in a red ribbon, sports a dual-tone white and silver paint scheme. Touted as the most luxurious four-seater convertible model, it packs a few unique features that separate it from other luxury roadsters. Here's a look at the top features of the four-wheeler.

Gold-colored retractable "Spirit of Ecstasy" ornament

The signature to any Rolls-Royce vehicle, the "Spirit of Ecstasy" ornament has been on the bonnet of every vehicle manufactured since 1934. It is mounted on a spring-loaded mechanism designed to retract instantly into the radiator shell if any attempt is made to steal the iconic emblem. It can be ordered in highly-polished stainless steel, 24-karat gold, or even an illuminated frosted crystal element.

Chromed "Pantheon" grille

Another distinctive feature of Rolls-Royce cars is the large chromed "Pantheon" grille. Inspired by Rome's imposing Pantheon temple, the squared-out grille is purposefully built with wider middle sections to a perfect optical illusion and is considered a stroke of genius in automotive design. The grille can be customized with a backlight and is offered in matt black shade for the special Black Badge edition.

The Coachline

Another signature feature of Rolls-Royce is the hand-painted "Coachline." A single fluid line can stretch up to 6m in length on certain models and has a uniform width of 4mm throughout. The Coachline is the final touch to the vehicles and requires three hours to complete. The line is painted using a special custom-made brush.

"Magic Carpet Ride" air suspension

Every Rolls-Royce offers what many call the "Magic Carpet Ride." The cars feature an intelligent suspension system with air cushions on each end, paired with dampers and springs that dynamically adjust themselves every five milliseconds. The system is linked to satellite-aided navigation which reads the road ahead and pre-selects the damping parameters for the air springs.

A 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine

The Rolls-Royce Dawn draws power from a potent 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, liquid-cooled, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 563hp and a peak torque of 820Nm. However, unlike other vehicles, Dawn's powertrain delivers its peak torque from 1,500rpm to 5,000rpm, providing a seamless acceleration from 0-100km/h in five seconds. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for smoother gearshifts.