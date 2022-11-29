Auto

Lancia Pu+Ra Zero concept previews the company's new design language

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 29, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Lancia has also introduced a new logo (Photo credit: Lancia)

Italian automaker Lancia has showcased its Pu+Ra Zero design concept. It will inspire three new models to be launched between 2024 and 2028. The name is derived by combining the words 'pure' and 'radical.' The concept has a futuristic design and an interior inspired by Italian furniture. The FCA-owned brand has also unveiled a new logo, which symbolizes its entry into electric mobility.

Why does this story matter?

For a long time, Lancia has simply sold rebadged FCA vehicles.

Now, the 116-year-old company has introduced a new logo and design language, which it believes will mark a new beginning for the company as it steps into the EV era.

Also, the new emblem is only the eighth in its history. So, of course, it has to stand out from the rest.

The concept has a Y-shaped lighting signature

The Pu+Ra Zero is unlike anything we have seen before. It combines soft and smooth elements with hard and angular detailing. It flaunts a Y-shaped lighting signature at the front called "calice," circular taillights, and Micalized Blue paintwork. The 3D design concept also gets a circular opening in the roof and an elegant cabin inspired by simplistic Italian furniture.

What about its availability?

The Pu+Ra Zero concept will not head to production. However, its design elements will be seen in three upcoming models known as Ypsilon, Aurelia, and Delta. They will be introduced between 2024 and 2028.

The new logo is a callback to the 1950s

Lancia has also introduced its new logo which will be used from the beginning of 2024. It will first be seen on the Ypsilon. The logo is inspired by the 1957 version of the brand's emblem and depicts its name in a simplified font. A vertical line cuts through the left side and the letters are in a circle.