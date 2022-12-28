Auto

SEAT MÓ 50 breaks cover as an entry-level EV

SEAT MÓ 50 has a top speed of 45km/h (Photo credit: SEAT)

Spanish automaker SEAT has taken the wraps off its entry-level electric scooter, MÓ 50, for the global markets. This happens to be the second e-scooter unveiled by the brand after the MÓ 125, which was showcased at EICMA a few months back. The company teamed up with the e-scooter specialist Silence to develop the quirky-looking offering equivalent to a 50cc ICE-powered scooter.

Why does this story matter?

Electrification has been trending in the automotive industry in recent years, with many established as well as new automakers entering the two-wheeled BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) segment.

The newest to join the list is renowned carmaker SEAT, a brand globally known for its exploits in World Touring Car Championship.

We expect the competition to heat up with SEAT's entry into the e-scooter category.

The EV flaunts an upright windscreen and designer alloy wheels

The SEAT MÓ 50 follows a quirky design philosophy and flaunts an apron-mounted circular LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, split-type grab rails, a tapered rear section, and a sleek LED taillight. The e-scooter packs a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rolls on 15-inch designer alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 172km

The SEAT MÓ 50 is backed by a 7.3kW hub-mounted electric motor that is paired with a user-replaceable 5.6kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 9.7hp. The e-scooter promises a range of up to 172km on a single charge.

The scooter is equipped with disc brakes and riding modes

In terms of rider safety, the SEAT MÓ 50 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a regenerative braking system. The scooter also gets three riding modes: City, Sport, and Eco. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the SEAT MÓ 50 are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. We expect the e-scooter to be priced competitively for the European market. It is expected to go on sale by early 2023.