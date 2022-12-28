Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India at Rs. 18.3 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 28, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross is equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has launched finally the much-awaited Innova Hycross in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 18.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second petrol-hybrid MPV on our shores from the automaker after the luxurious full-size Vellfire model. To recall, the car was revealed on November 25 and the order books were opened against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.

Why does this story matter?

Over the last two decades, Innova has been a quintessential family mover from Toyota, featuring a spacious cabin and reliable engine.

The MPV has been praised by critics as well as customers in India and a few South East Asian markets.

However, with the stricter emission norms coming into play from April next year, the Japanese automaker upgraded the MPV with hybrid powertrain options.

The MPV has a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille and all-LED lighting

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a pseudo SUV look and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by ORVMs, chrome window garnishes, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The Toyota Innova Hycross draws power from a first-in-segment 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm). The former is paired with an e-CVT gearbox, while the latter is mated to a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox.

The car features a 10.1-inch infotainment panel and mood lighting

On the inside, the Innova Hycross has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, brown-colored leather upholstery, segment-first powered Ottoman seats (middle row), a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing

The Toyota Innova Hycross starts at Rs. 18.3 lakh for the base G variant and goes up to Rs. 28.97 lakh for the range-topping ZX(O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.