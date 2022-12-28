Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India at Rs. 18.3 lakh
Toyota has launched finally the much-awaited Innova Hycross in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 18.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second petrol-hybrid MPV on our shores from the automaker after the luxurious full-size Vellfire model. To recall, the car was revealed on November 25 and the order books were opened against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Why does this story matter?
- Over the last two decades, Innova has been a quintessential family mover from Toyota, featuring a spacious cabin and reliable engine.
- The MPV has been praised by critics as well as customers in India and a few South East Asian markets.
- However, with the stricter emission norms coming into play from April next year, the Japanese automaker upgraded the MPV with hybrid powertrain options.
The MPV has a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille and all-LED lighting
The Toyota Innova Hycross has a pseudo SUV look and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by ORVMs, chrome window garnishes, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
It is backed by two powertrain options
The Toyota Innova Hycross draws power from a first-in-segment 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) and a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm). The former is paired with an e-CVT gearbox, while the latter is mated to a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox.
The car features a 10.1-inch infotainment panel and mood lighting
On the inside, the Innova Hycross has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, brown-colored leather upholstery, segment-first powered Ottoman seats (middle row), a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.
Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing
The Toyota Innova Hycross starts at Rs. 18.3 lakh for the base G variant and goes up to Rs. 28.97 lakh for the range-topping ZX(O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.