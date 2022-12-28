Auto

MBP M502N to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

MBP M502N to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 28, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

MBP M502N is equipped with Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS

Keeway-owned bikemaker Moto Bologna Passione or MBP is gearing up to arrive in India soon. The brand will showcase its first offering, the M502N, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January. The automaker will arrive on our shore with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which currently retails 26 different models through five different manufacturers. The motorcycle will compete in the sub-500cc segment.

Why does this story matter?

Adishwar Auto Ride India has been responsible for bringing iconic brands such as Benelli, Moto Morini, Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor to the Indian market.

The company is now planning to introduce the Italian marque MBP on our shores as well.

The bikemaker will be showcasing the capable M502N streetfighter model as its first motorcycle for our market at the Auto Expo.

The streetfighter flaunts a muscular fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The MBP M502N follows an edgy design philosophy and sits on a twin-spar frame. It flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular projector LED headlight, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 486cc, parallel-twin engine

The MBP M502N draws power from a 486cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the MBP M502N comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the overall braking performance of the motorcycle. The suspension duties on the streetfighter are taken care of by gold-colored KYB inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the MBP M502N will be disclosed by the bikemaker during its launch event at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January. We expect the middleweight streetfighter to be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India.