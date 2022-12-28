Auto

Kia EV9 concept to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 28, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Kia EV9 concept flaunts the signature digital tiger nose grille (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Ahead of its debut in India, Kia Motors' EV9 concept will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, scheduled in January. The upcoming EV is slated to be the flagship model in the brand's all-electric line-up. First displayed at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show, the e-SUV is based on the E-GMP platform seen on the EV6 crossover.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification taking center stage in the automotive world, almost every automaker is focused on developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Kia Motors has received a warm reception globally, from critics and customers alike for its capable EV6 crossover EV.

The South Korean automaker is now planning to expand its line-up, with the upcoming EV9 concept SUV as its flagship offering for the global portfolio.

The SUV flaunts a boxy design language and designer wheels

The upcoming Kia EV9 concept borrows styling cues from its sibling the EV6 and flaunts a boxy design language, typically seen on an SUV. The EV features a muscular clamshell bonnet, a signature digital tiger nose grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, cameras in place of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It will likely have a range of over 450km

The technical details regarding the Kia EV9 electric SUV are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. However, we expect the EV to draw power from an electric motor paired with a large battery pack. The e-SUV will likely have a range of over 450km.

The EV will feature a glass roof and ADAS functions

The interiors of the upcoming EV9 e-SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the EV to feature a spacious cabin and get a minimalist dashboard design, a yoke-style steering wheel, a glass roof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, two large screens for a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Kia EV9 will be announced by the automaker during its launch event. The e-SUV is still in the concept stage, and will likely reach its production form in the coming year or two.