Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross: Which variant offers the best value?

Toyota Innova Hycross: Which variant offers the best value?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 30, 2022, 06:16 pm 3 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 5 variants (Photo credit: Toyota)

The highly-awaited Toyota Innova Hycross has finally made its way to India. The petrol-hybrid MPV starts a new chapter for the Japanese automaker on our shores. The car follows the brand's modern design philosophy and is offered in five trim levels: G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). So, which one offers the most value? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Dominating the Indian market for about two decades, Innova is the most successful vehicle for Toyota and is touted as the benchmark in the full-size MPV segment.

However, with sustainable mobility becoming the need of the hour, the automaker decided to add green credentials to its iconic moniker.

The Hycross model offers the best of both worlds by using a self-charging hybrid setup.

Toyota Innova Hycross G

The base G variant of the Innova Hycross has dual-beam LED headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, a muscular bonnet, and a roof-mounted spoiler. Inside, the MPV features fabric upholstery, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, a four-speaker sound system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and dual airbags. It gets a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm) with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX

The GX model gets additional features such as 16-inch alloys, a "Gunmetal" finish for the hexagonal grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. On the inside, the car has a height-adjustable driver's seat, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology (telematics only). It draws power from the same 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).

Toyota Innova Hycross VX

VX is an entry-level trim with a self-charging petrol-hybrid powertrain and flaunts "Tri-eye" full-LED headlamps with chrome lining, and a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille. The MPV features a dual-tone dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, a 360-degree-view camera, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It is powered by a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) linked to an e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX

In addition to the features on VX, the ZX comes with silvered skid plates, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a powered tailgate. On the inside, the seven-seater cabin gets dual-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat, Ottoman seats for the middle row, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, and six airbags. It runs on the same 2.0-liter, petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm).

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O)

The top-of-the-line Innova Hycross ZX (O) is loaded with all features from the lower models. Additionally, it gets the safety net of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite with ADAS functions such as Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The fully-loaded MPV is powered by the same 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) linked to an e-CVT gearbox.