Auto

2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport goes official: Check features

2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 30, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has introduced the 2023 GR Sport iteration of the Aqua for the Japanese market, with a price tag of 2,595,000 yen (approximately Rs. 15.26 lakh). The sporty hatchback has been tuned by the Gazoo Racing (GR) division of the brand for improved handling characteristics. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated engine with a self-charging hybrid system.

Why does this story matter?

Gazoo Racing is the performance-oriented racing division of Toyota. It specializes in creating race cars for motorsport events such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, World Endurance Racing, and World Rally Championship.

The team also tunes select road cars from the brand's line-up for an overall sporty driving experience.

The 2023 Aqua is the sixth vehicle in its "GR Sport" family.

The hatchback flaunts LED taillamps and 17-inch wheels

The Toyota Aqua GR Sport has an aggressive design language and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a large, blacked-out grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engine

The Aqua GR Sport draws power from a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine paired with an electric motor in a self-charging hybrid configuration. The setup generates 91hp of power and a peak torque of 120Nm. The mill is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

The car features an all-black interior

The 2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport has a sporty five-seater cabin with all-black interiors, silver-colored trims on the dashboard and door panels, synthetic leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sporty hatchback packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport: Pricing

The 2023 Toyota Aqua GR Sport costs 2,595,000 yen (approximately Rs. 15.26 lakh). For that price, you get a sporty hatchback with reinforced chassis components for better stability at high speeds. It will not debut in India since Toyota doesn't sell GR models here.