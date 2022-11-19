Auto

Drako Dragon eSUV debuts with stunning design and 2,000hp powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 19, 2022, 10:02 am 2 min read

Drako Dragon can fast charge at 500kW (Photo credit: Drako Motors)

US-based EV maker Drako Motors has launched the high-performance Dragon electric SUV in the US market with a price tag of $290,000 (approximately Rs. 2.36 crore). This is the second offering from the luxury EV start-up. The SUV looks futuristic with an aggressive front fascia and arrow-shot design philosophy. It is backed by a 2,000hp, quad-motor setup paired with an in-house designed battery pack.

With electrification becoming a top priority in the automobile industry, many established manufacturers as well as EV start-ups are developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Founded in 2013 by Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand, Drako Motors is one such start-up that is focused on creating luxury EVs primarily for the US market.

The Dragon is the second offering for the brand after the GTE sedan.

Exteriors The EV flaunts wrap-around Gull Wing doors and designer wheels

The Drako Dragon follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts a sculpted bonnet with a massive air scoop, swept-back LED headlights, a partially closed-off grille, a front air splitter, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by cameras in place of ORVMs, wrap-around "Gull Wing" doors, and designer wheels. Sleek LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 676km

The Drako Dragon is powered by a quad-motor setup that generates a maximum power of 2,000hp. The setup can propel the EV from 0-96km/h in just 1.9 seconds. The brand uses an in-house designed battery pack that promises a range of up to 676km.

Interiors It features bucket-type front seats and premium leather upholstery

On the inside, the Drako Dragon has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The EV packs a tiny digital instrument cluster and a 17.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Drako Dragon: Pricing

In the US market, the Drako Dragon will set you back by $290,000 (approximately Rs. 2.36 crore). The luxury EV can be booked online and deliveries are expected to commence by early 2026. The company plans to build 5,000 units each year.