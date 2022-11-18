Auto

Red Bull Formula 1 team launches new e-scooter: Check design

The RBS #1 gets Red Bull Racing stickering on the footboard (Photo credit: Red Bull Racing)

While Formula 1 design teams are almost always busy developing and upgrading F1 race cars, Red Bull Racing has found time to design and launch an all-new e-scooter for the global markets. Called RBS #01, it focuses on last-mile mobility solutions and targets city-dwellers looking for a compact and personal EV for short-distance commutes. The electric scooter is powered by a 750W electric motor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainable mobility has been a top priority in the automotive world. Almost all automakers are developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The trend has also trickled down into the pinnacle of open-wheel formula racing, Formula 1, albeit in a slightly different form.

Rather than going all-electric with their race cars, Red Bull Racing has developed an all-new e-scooter for personal mobility purposes.

The RBS #01 electric scooter has a typical upright stance and flaunts a wide handlebar with a neatly integrated digital instrument cluster and an LED headlight. The entire body of the scooter is made of carbon fiber. It has a wide footboard that houses the battery and ride-by-wire controls for the brake and throttle. It rides on single-piece alloy wheels with semi-slick 11-inch tires.

Information It is powered by a 750W electric motor

The RBS #01 is backed by an electric motor paired with a 760Wh battery pack. The setup generates 750W of power and 80Nm of torque. The scooter has a top speed of 45km/h and promises a range of 60km on a single charge.

Pricing How much does it cost?

The RBS #1 by Red Bull Racing can be yours for a sticker price of $6,000 (approximately Rs. 4.9 lakh). The scooter can be pre-ordered online with a deposit of $600 and deliveries are expected to begin by mid-2023. It might seem like a steep asking price. However, what you get for your money is an electric vehicle developed by F1 engineers.