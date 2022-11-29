Auto

De Tomaso P900 arrives as a V12-powered, £2.5 million hypercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 29, 2022, 03:19 pm 2 min read

De Tomaso P900 is limited to 18 units (Photo credit: De Tomaso)

Italian automaker De Tomaso has revealed its P900 hypercar. It is a track-only model whose production is limited to just 18 units. As for the highlights, the lightweight four-wheeler bears a head-turning look and offers a two-seater cabin. Under the hood, it draws power from a 6.2-liter V12 engine that makes 888hp of power and can run on synthetic fuel.

Why does this story matter?

The De Tomaso P900 hypercar offers the perfect combination of good looks and incredible performance. It will be a joy to take it for a spin on the tracks.

The four-wheeler is highly aerodynamic and the company claims that it is "the world's first carbon-neutral V12."

Notably, the brand will tutor the vehicle's owners regarding how to race.

The car has a wind tunnel and rear wing

The De Tomaso P900 has a sloping roofline with an F1-specific wind tunnel on top, a bonnet with vents, eye-shaped headlights, a wide air dam, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by air scoops, side steppers, and stylish gold-finished wheels. A diffuser, round taillamps, dual exhausts, and a DRS-capable wing grace the rear. It weighs 900kg and gets extensive underbody aero upgrades.

It runs on an 888hp, V12 engine

The De Tomaso P900 sits on a carbon fiber tub chassis. It is backed by a 6.2-liter, 60-degree, V12 engine developed by German engineering firm Capricorn GmbH. The mill generates 888hp of power at 12,300rpm and is linked to an Xtrac sequential gearbox. The car can be run solely on synthetic fuel, and the powertrain features no electrification.

De Tomaso P900: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the limited-run De Tomaso P900 track-only hypercar sports a price figure of £2.48 million (around Rs. 24.4 crore). Deliveries of the ultra-premium four-wheeler will commence sometime in late 2024.