Pravaig DEFY offers exciting features but should you book it?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 30, 2022, 04:39 pm 3 min read

Pravaig DEFY rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Pravaig Dynamics)

Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig recently showcased its first-ever electric SUV, the DEFY, in the Indian market. It carries a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be reserved online via the brand's website against a token amount of Rs. 51,000 and deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023. Lets' take a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification becoming a priority in the automotive industry, many established automakers and start-ups are focusing on developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Homegrown EV maker Pravaig Dynamics is planning now to ride the green wave by introducing the DEFY electric SUV in the Indian market.

However, with the still-developing charging infrastructure, the brand still has a steep challenge to overcome for a successful run.

15.6-inch infotainment panel with media streaming facility

As seen on the recently showcased prototype of the Pravaig DEFY, the SUV comes equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with fast media streaming capabilities. The final production version will feature the Pravaig MultiFace UI along with an Apple CarPlay connectivity option for the seamless pairing of Apple's devices. The audio system is developed by the iconic French company, Devialet.

A split-type panoramic sunroof for an airy in-cabin experience

Much like most vehicles from its category, the Pravaig Defy also features a panoramic sunroof. However, the EV gets a split-type unit, instead of the single-pane one. The SUV also has ambient lighting to enhance the in-cabin feel.

Powerful 402hp PMSM electric motors

The Pravaig DEFY is powered by dual high-efficiency PMSM electric motors with an all-wheel-drive system that is linked to a 90.2kWh battery pack. The automaker claims the setup can deliver 402hp of power, 620Nm of peak torque, and promises a range of over 500km on a single charge. However, the vehicle is still in the prototype stage and is yet to be tested.

Premium upholstery made using sustainable materials

Pravaig Dynamics claims to have used sustainable materials such as recycled PET bottles and nylon along with "vegan" leather for the upholstery of the DEFY electric SUV. This move by the brand will help in creating a greener environment.

Should you book the Pravaig DEFY?

While Pravaig DEFY looks like a promising offering for its asking price of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the company is yet to reveal the final production version of the EV. We would suggest you wait for a while before reserving the electric SUV as the company is fairly new and a lot of work is yet to be done.