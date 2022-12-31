Auto

Honda to launch all-new mid-size SUV in India by April

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 31, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Upcoming Honda SUV will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese marque Honda is preparing an all-new mid-size SUV for the Indian market. The upcoming SUV is expected to rival the likes of Hyundai CRETA and will likely be based on the established 2UA platform seen on the Amaze compact sedan model. The new SUV has been under development for quite some time and will likely be introduced after the new emission norms.

Why does this story matter?

With the SUV category flourishing in India, almost every automaker has been developing a new SUV model to benefit from the ongoing trend.

While Honda has a wide variety of SUVs in the mid-size segment in its global portfolio, it has been focusing on sedans on our shores till now.

The upcoming SUV will likely be a game-changer for the brand.

The SUV will flaunt all-LED lighting and flared wheel arches

The all-new Honda SUV will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will likely be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with an i-VTEC petrol engine

The technical specifications of the upcoming Honda SUV will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming months. We expect the rugged four-wheeler to draw power from a capable i-VTEC petrol engine. Transmission duties should be handled by either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The car will feature a sunroof and premium upholstery

The interiors of the upcoming Honda SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist two-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, automatic climate control, an air purifier, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the all-new mid-size SUV will be announced by Honda at its launch event, possibly in April. We expect the Hyundai CRETA rival to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.