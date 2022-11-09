Auto

Aston Martin's AMB 001 Pro superbike is a track-only beast

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 09, 2022, 11:19 am 2 min read

The AMB 001 Pro will be delivered by 2023-end (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have joined hands to create a new track-only superbike, called AMB 001 Pro. Its production is limited to just 88 units. The two-wheeler draws inspiration from the Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar and packs a powerful engine with a power-to-weight ratio similar to that of a Formula 1 car. Its deliveries will commence by the end of 2023.

The AMB 001 Pro is a successor to the AMB 001 from 2019. It looks more aggressive and offers superior performance in comparison to its predecessor.

The aerodynamic track-only vehicle packs an engine whose crankcase is fully machined from solid billet aluminum, which is unheard of in production bikes.

All units of the vehicle have been accounted for.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and rider-only seat

AMB 001 Pro sits on a CNC aluminum frame and has a front cowl fixed to the bodywork, a front spoiler, wings to improve downforce, fairings with vents, a rider-only saddle, and high-mounted exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch, 10-spoke carbon fiber wheels. It flaunts Aston Martin Verdant Jade livery and tips the scales at 175kg.

Information It runs on a 225hp, 997cc engine

The AMB 001 Pro superbike draws power from a 997cc, water-cooled, DOHC, V-twin, four-stroke engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and an APTC slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 225hp.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the AMB 001 Pro superbike is equipped with stainless steel disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by CNC machined aluminum forks with twin articulated triangular links on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information AMB 001 Pro: Pricing and availability

The AMB 001 Pro carries a price tag of €148,900 (around Rs. 1.2 crore) in Europe. The bike will be hand-built in France and initial orders have already been accepted. Its deliveries will start by the end of next year.