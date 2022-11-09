Auto

Audi Q8 e-tron debuts with 600km range: Check features

Audi Q8 e-tron has cameras instead of ORVMs (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has revealed its Q8 e-tron model. It is available in three variants: the Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, and SQ8 e-tron. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 600km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q8 e-tron serves as a replacement for the e-tron model. It offers better looks, improved features, and better performance in comparison to its predecessor.

Like the e-tron which sold over 1.5 lakh units globally, this new car too is expected to be a hit with customers.

It should head to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Exteriors The car sports a two-tone grille and cameras

The Audi Q8 e-tron flaunts a sculpted hood, a dual-tone trapezoidal grille with black badging, sleek headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by cameras instead of ORVMs, black B-pillars with 'Audi' lettering, and stylish aerodynamic wheels. A full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends graces the rear section. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,928mm, and a length of 4,915mm.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets an HUD and seats with massage facility

The Audi Q8 e-tron has a cabin made from recycled materials, featuring a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, massaging front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Audi Connect and an 8.6-inch display on the center console. Multiple airbags and a remote parking system ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance It attains a top speed of 211km/h

The range-topping SQ8 variant of the Audi Q8 e-tron packs an electric motor linked to a 104kWh battery pack. The setup generates 496hp/973.4Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. The SUV has a top speed of 211km/h and delivers a range of up to 513km per charge. It gets air-spring suspension and re-tuned chassis control for improved performance.

Information Audi Q8 e-tron: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Audi Q8 e-tron carries a starting price tag of €74,400 (around Rs. 61 lakh) and will be launched there in February 2023. The vehicle should head to India in the second half of next year.

