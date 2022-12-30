Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB (facelift) spotted doing test runs: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB will flaunt silvered skid plates. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is testing the 2024 iteration of the GLB SUV. The upcoming model was seen doing test runs in cold weather, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The updated four-wheeler will likely be offered with multiple powertrain options. To recall, the current-generation SUV made its debut in the Indian market a few days back and is available in three trim levels.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 2019, the GLB has been an entry-level seven-seater model for Mercedes-Benz in various global markets.

The SUV is underpinned by the brand's MFA2 platform, which was first seen on the capable A-Class (W177) model, and is offered in either a front-wheel-drive form or an all-wheel-drive avatar.

The updated model is expected to be showcased by late 2023.

The SUV will flaunt matrix LED headlights and designer wheels

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB will likely retain the overall silhouette of the current-generation model and flaunt a long and muscular bonnet, a large chrome-slatted grille, swept-back matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, OVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The technical details regarding the Mercedes-Benz GLB (facelift) are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the SUV to be offered with multiple petrol and diesel powertrain options, along with an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Mild-hybrid system might also be available.

The car will feature multi-color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to get a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB will be announced by the carmaker by late 2023. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.