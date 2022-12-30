Auto

SKODA and Volkswagen update 2023 cars with new features

SKODA and Volkswagen update 2023 cars with new features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 04:47 pm 3 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts silvered roof rails (Photo credit: SKODA)

German auto giant Volkswagen as well as its sister car company SKODA have added new features to their MY-23 line-up in India. The updated Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA SLAVIA, and SKODA KUSHAQ receive footwell illumination and powered front seats. Both carmakers should likely offer new paint schemes on the four models as well. However, all cars remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

The "SKODA Auto Volkswagen India" division of the Volkswagen Group had a relatively successful 2022 in terms of sales figures.

Both the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA have been two consistent bestsellers for SKODA in recent months, with the brand registering a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of about 102% in November.

Their respective cousins, Taigun and Virtus also posted a 13.2% YoY growth for Volkswagen.

SKODA SLAVIA: Price starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh

The SKODA SLAVIA sports a long and sculpted bonnet, chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, swept-back dual-pod LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It is offered with a 1.0-liter, TSI, turbo-petrol engine (113hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter, TSI, turbocharged petrol unit (148hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Virtus: Price begins at Rs. 11.32 lakh

The Volkswagen Virtus flaunts a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a sleek chromed grille, LED taillights, a boot lid spoiler, and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin features premium leatherette upholstery, climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on either a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (114hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol unit (148hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Taigun: Price starts at Rs. 11.56 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun has a muscular hood, a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlights, silvered skid plates, a full-width LED taillight, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

SKODA KUSHAQ: Price begins at Rs. 11.59 lakh

The SKODA KUSHAQ gets a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, skid plates, wrap-around LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch or 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).