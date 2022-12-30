Auto

Top 5 features of 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300

Top 5 features of 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese marque Toyota has launched its flagship SUV, the 2022 Land Cruiser LC300 in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). From a premium JBL sound system to adaptive LED headlights to multiple ADAS functions, the full-size SUV is packed to the brim with tech-biased and luxury features. Here's our pick of the top five features of the SUV.

Adaptive LED headlights

With the help of Toyota's Adaptive Front Lighting System, the Land Cruiser LC300's tri-beam LED headlights can cover a wider area by angling the beam in the direction of travel as well as activating the individual cornering lamp. The system can also automatically dim the headlights when it detects oncoming traffic, to reduce the dazzle caused by the high-intensity LED lights.

ADAS functions

The 2022 Land Cruiser is equipped with multiple ADAS functions under the Toyota Safety Sense suite. The SUV features a Pre-Collision Safety system (PCS) with radar-based pedestrian and cyclist detection, Emergency Steer Assist, Lane Trace Assist, and Road Sign Assist. It also gets Active Cruise Control using the front-facing radar and windscreen-mounted camera array for added convenience during longer drives.

A capable four-wheel-drive system

Known for its legendary offroading capabilities, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is equipped with a capable four-wheel-drive system with the brand's Rear Torque Sensing Limited Slip Differential (LSD) and Multi Terrain Select functions that adjust the hydraulic brake pressure, driving force, and suspension systems according to the selected mode. The full-size SUV also has a towing capacity of 3,500kg.

An engaging infotainment system

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is equipped with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard across the range. The luxurious SUV is also equipped with an immersive 14-speaker JBL sound system that is capable of reproducing music, podcasts, and audiobooks with high fidelity. It also features two seat-mounted free-standing screens for rear passengers.

A potent 3.3-liter diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 draws power from a potent 3.3-liter, liquid-cooled, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The motor also has lower CO2 emissions when compared to the previous two generations of the SUV. All that power is transferred to the wheels via an all-new 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.