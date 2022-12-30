Auto

Tata Nexon EV reaches 50,000 units production milestone

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV range rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has achieved a new production milestone for its popular Nexon EV model in India. The brand has surpassed the coveted 50,000 units mark for the e-SUV. The carmaker delivered the 50,000th unit of the EV to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group. The SUV is available in two guises: EV PRIME and EV MAX.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is touted as a torch-bearer for affordable electric mobility in India. It introduced the popular Nexon EV in 2019.

Based on its ICE-powered sibling, the all-electric SUV is underpinned by a sturdy chassis that has received a crash test rating of five stars from Global NCAP.

The brand is currently the largest EV maker in the four-wheeled segment on our shores.

The SUV sports projector headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Nexon EV flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, sweptback projector headlamps, a sleek closed-off grille with EV badging and blue-colored highlights, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, blue-colored window lining, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Nexon EV MAX promises a range of up to 437km

The Nexon EV PRIME is powered by a 127hp/245Nm 3-phase PMS motor that is linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack, while the EV MAX gets a 143hp/250Nm PMS AC motor linked to a 40.5kWh battery pack. The former promises 312km, while the latter delivers 437km.

The EV features ventilated front seats and an air purifier

On the inside, The Nexon EV range has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, an illuminated gear knob, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Tata Nexon EV PRIME ranges between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 17.5 lakh, while the Nexon EV MAX is available between Rs. 18.34 lakh and Rs. 20.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The EVs can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.