Auto

Tata cars available with big discounts in August: Check deals

Tata cars available with big discounts in August: Check deals

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 07, 2022, 03:50 pm 3 min read

Tata Harrier gets discounts worth Rs. 45,000 this August (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is offering huge discounts on select cars in its portfolio in India this August. The concessions are in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate benefits and go up to Rs. 45,000. To recall, the homegrown automaker had offered similar benefits in April and May this year, which helped increase the brand's overall sales figures.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest carmakers in India and is making good sales with both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV offerings in its portfolio.

The homegrown automaker has been able to beat Hyundai for the second position in sales charts in May and June.

The brand is planning to achieve similar success in the current month by offering attractive discounts.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 5.4 lakh

Tata Tiago is being offered with benefits worth Rs. 23,000 in India. The hatchback has a muscular bonnet, swept-back halogen headlights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, ABS, and dual airbags. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine in two states of tune: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Tigor gets a discount of up to Rs. 23,000 like its hatchback sibling. The sedan flaunts projector headlights, a sloping roofline, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It gets a multifunctional steering wheel, a rear-view camera, and has a 4-star Global NCAP crash-test rating. It is offered with a 1.2-liter Revotron engine from the Tiago, with identical power figures for both petrol and CNG versions.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 14.7 lakh

Tata Harrier is available with discounts worth Rs. 45,000, which includes corporate benefits. The car sports a sculpted bonnet, projector headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. The car draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 15.35 lakh

Tata Safari gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 in India. The flagship SUV features bumper-mounted headlights, a chromed grille, roof rails, black pillars, and wrap-around LED taillights. It has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, and electronic stability control (ESC). The SUV is backed by the same 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) as the Harrier.