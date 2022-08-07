Auto

Toyota Glanza becomes more expensive in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 07, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Toyota Glanza now begins at Rs. 6.59 lakh (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has raised the prices of its Glanza hatchback in India. Following the latest price revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 10,000 and now starts at Rs. 6.59 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

All automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs, and Toyota is no exception.

The new Glanza has been up for grabs here since March this year and offers the perfect combination of good looks and performance.

Its rising prices might force potential customers to search for alternatives or wait for discounts.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The Toyota Glanza has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a chrome-lined grille, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, fog lamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It is fueled by an 88hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Toyota Glanza runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 88.5hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 4,400rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback gets USB chargers and 6 airbags

The Toyota Glanza has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Glanza: Pricing

After the newest cost hike in India, the Toyota Glanza now begins at Rs. 6.59 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the V AMT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).