Toyota Glanza becomes more expensive in India: Check new prices
Japanese automaker Toyota has raised the prices of its Glanza hatchback in India. Following the latest price revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 10,000 and now starts at Rs. 6.59 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of power.
- All automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs, and Toyota is no exception.
- The new Glanza has been up for grabs here since March this year and offers the perfect combination of good looks and performance.
- Its rising prices might force potential customers to search for alternatives or wait for discounts.
The Toyota Glanza has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a chrome-lined grille, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, fog lamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the car.
The Toyota Glanza runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 88.5hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 4,400rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Glanza has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree-view camera.
After the newest cost hike in India, the Toyota Glanza now begins at Rs. 6.59 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the V AMT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).