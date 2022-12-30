Auto

Maruti Suzuki unveils limited edition S-Presso Xtra: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra is available with a petrol-only powertrain (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off a limited edition S-Presso Xtra model in India. The special trim gets a few cosmetic and feature updates over the range-topping VXi+ variant. Accessories such as a skid plate, door cladding, upper grille garnish, and wheel arch cladding will be fitted at the dealer level to provide a pseudo SUV look.

Why does this story matter?

SUVs have become the largest-selling body type in the Indian market. To benefit from the trend, almost all automakers are introducing an SUV model in every price bracket.

Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso in 2019 with a boxy design language to appeal to the SUV-crazed buyers on our shores.

The brand has now revealed a special edition model to spice up the sales figures.

The hatchback flaunts a sculpted hood and silvered skid plate

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra has a boxy silhouette typically seen on an SUV and flaunts a sculpted hood, sweptback halogen headlights, chrome-slatted grille with an upper grille garnish, a silvered skid plate, and a raked windscreen. The hatchback is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and steel wheels with designer covers. C-shaped taillamps are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.0-liter, K-series, DualJet engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K-series, DualJet petrol engine (codename: K10C) that generates a maximum power of 65.7hp and a peak torque of 89Nm. The motor is linked to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The car features an all-black dashboard with quirky red-colored accents

On the inside, the limited-edition Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra has a five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, quirky red-colored accents on the AC vents, door pads, and center console, premium upholstery with contrasting white stitching and red inserts, and new floor mats. It packs a centrally mounted digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the special Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition will likely be disclosed by the brand in the coming weeks. We expect it to carry a premium over the top-spec VXi+ variant, which costs Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.