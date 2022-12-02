Auto

Limited-run Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Inspired by Fashion' collection revealed: Check design

Limited-run Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Inspired by Fashion' collection revealed: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 02, 2022, 10:40 am 2 min read

Rolls-Royce Cullinan is equipped with a 360-degree-view camera (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

British Luxury car marque Rolls-Royce has unveiled a special 'Inspired by Fashion' collection for the Cullinan at the Art Basel festival in Miami, Florida. The limited-run SUV will be offered in two themes: Re-Belle and Fu-Shion. The luxurious vehicle will be available in eight unique color schemes called Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow, Tempest Grey, Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, and Arctic White.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its arrival in 2018, the Cullinan has been an embodiment of Rolls-Royce's luxury-first ethos while being capable of traversing almost every type of terrain across the globe.

The luxury SUV has been received warmly by critics and customers alike and has been touted as the most capable off-road vehicle in the history of the brand.

Limited-run special edition makes it more desirable.

The SUV flaunts a muscular hood and split-type tailgate

Tempest Grey color scheme in Fu-Shion theme Lime Green color in Re-Belle theme Wildberry paint option in Re-Belle theme

The special edition Rolls-Royce Cullinan looks butch with a long and muscular hood, a 'Spirit of Ecstasy' ornament, LED headlights with DRLs, a large 'Pantheon' grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by signature suicide doors, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch designer alloy wheels. Squared-out LED taillights and split-type tailgate are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 6.75-liter V12 engine

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan draws power from a massive 6.75-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 563hp at 5,000rpm and a peak torque of 850Nm at 1,600rpm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

It features a 'Starlight' headliner and colored veneer trims

Military Green and Navy Blue combination Arctic White and Cashmere Grey combination

On the inside, the special edition Rolls-Royce Cullinan gets a minimalist dashboard with colored Piano veneer trims, and special leather upholstery in various combinations of Arctic White, Cashmere Grey, Peony Pink, Lime Green, Military Green, Navy Blue, and Mandarin colors. It packs an 18-speaker bespoke audio system and a 12-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Inspired by Fashion collection: Pricing

The pricing details of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Inspired by Fashion collection are yet to be revealed. The SUV will be limited to just 1,499 units. We expect it to carry a premium over the regular model, which starts at Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) in India.