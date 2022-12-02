Auto

Mahindra bids adieu to Alturas G4, its flagship SUV

Four years after its launch in India, homegrown carmaker Mahindra has discontinued the full-sized Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV. The brand has delisted the SUV from its official website and has also stopped accepting new bookings. To recall, the company had introduced a new 2WD variant to the Alturas G4 range this September. The SUV carried a starting price tag of Rs. 28.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

The Alturas G4 from Mahindra locked horns with well-established rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the full-size SUV segment.

Prior to its discontinuation, the SUV was one of the most affordable offerings in its category, with prices ranging between Rs. 28.88 lakh and Rs. 31.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

However, the four-wheeler wasn't as popular as its rivals.

Recalling the Mahindra Alturas G4

The now-discontinued Mahindra Alturas G4 offers a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, sleek projector headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. The SUV is flanked on the sides by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designed alloy wheels. Dimension-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a length of 4,850mm.

It is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra Alturas G4 draws power from a 2.2-liter, liquid-cooled, inline-four diesel engine that produces 178hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Alturas G4 features nine airbags and dual-tone upholstery

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, dual-tone leather upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by crash sensors, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and nine airbags.

What was the SUV priced at?

In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 was available in two variants. The base 2WD High AT was priced at Rs. 28.88 lakh, while the range-topping 4WD AT was offered at Rs. 31.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

XUV700 will be the brand's flagship SUV

In absence of an immediate replacement, the XUV700 will be Mahindra's flagship SUV offering as of now. It is a seven-seater SUV priced between Rs. 13.45 lakh to Rs. 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The vehicle is offered in MX and AX series in multiple trim levels with petrol as well as diesel engine options. It is also equipped with ADAS functions.