Toyota Innova Hycross v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 30, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars feature a panoramic sunroof

The market for rugged and reliable people-movers in India has been taken by storm with the launch of the highly-awaited Toyota Innova Hycross. The four-wheeler offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with ADAS functions and capable hybrid powertrain options. However, it has to take on the likes of Mahindra XUV700 in the full-size segment. Which one of these two is a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in demand for full-size people-movers in recent year, the market for SUVs and MPVs have been growing rapidly in India.

Mahindra was one of the earliest to offer Level 2 ADAS functions in the seven-seater category with its flagship offering, the XUV700.

However, Toyota has now upped the competition with a first-in-segment hybrid powertrain in the Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross is more pleasing to the eye

The Toyota Innova Hycross sports a sculpted clamshell hood, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, chromed window garnishes, wrap-around LED taillights, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. The Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with the 'Twin Peaks' logo, skid plates, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV700 packs more powerful engine options

Innova Hycross is offered with either a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm) with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) with an e-CVT gearbox. The XUV700 fueled by a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that develops 197hp/380Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Both cars are equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions

The Innova Hycross gets a seven/eight-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, segment-first Ottoman seats for the middle row, a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel, and six airbags. The XUV700 features a six/seven-seater cabin with ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and seven airbags. Both cars are equipped with multiple Level 2 ADAS functions.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Toyota Innova Hycross ranges between Rs. 18.3 lakh and Rs. 28.97 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV700 is available between Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The XUV700 offers a rugged SUV look at a slightly lower price point. However, our vote goes in favor of Innova Hycross for its hybrid powertrains and overall better value-for-money proposition.