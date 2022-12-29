Auto

Ola Electric to launch six new EVs by 2026

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 29, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km on a single charge (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric has revealed the road map for the company's future in India. The EV maker is planning to introduce six all-electric offerings on our shores by 2026. These include a mass-market scooter in 2023, a premium and mass-market motorcycle in 2024, a premium sedan and SUV by 2025, and a mass-market car in 2026.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification becoming a buzzword in the global automotive industry, established as well as new manufacturers across the world are developing all-electric offerings on their existing as well as new platforms.

Ever since its arrival in August 2021 with the S1 Pro e-scooter, Ola Electric has been a game changer in the two-wheeled Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment in the Indian market.

Ola Electric has sold over 1 lakh S1 e-scooters

Within a span of a year, Ola Electric has managed to reach the highly coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range of scooters in India. Available in three variants: S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro, the e-scooter ranges between Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The company is currently one of the largest EV makers in two-wheeler segment.

Ola faced criticism for fire-related incidents and inferior build quality

While Ola currently tops the sales charts, it was not all smooth sailing for the homegrown EV maker. The company faced heavy criticism for issues such as software glitches, fire-related incidents, lack of customer support, and inferior build quality ever since the deliveries began. However, the automaker has been slowly ironing out all issues by improving both the hardware as well as software aspects.

Expansion plans for various international market

Ola Electric is gearing up to launch the S1 and S1 Pro scooters in Nepal. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CG Motors for the distribution of its e-scooters over there. The automaker plans to expand into the LATAM, ASEAN, and EU regions soon. The brand has also created the country's first indigenous cell at its 'Battery Innovation Centre.'