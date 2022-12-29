Auto

Range Rover goes eco-friendly with all-new PHEV range: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 29, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

Range Rover PHEV has a top speed of 225km/h (photo credit: Land Rover)

Tata Motors-owned British automaker Land Rover has launched the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) version of its flagship model, the Range Rover in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 2.62 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size luxury off-roader is offered in both standard and long wheelbase versions and is available in five trim levels: SE, HSE, Autobiography, First Edition, and SV.

Ever since its debut in 1969, Range Rover has been the most important model for Land Rover. The flagship SUV has spawned five generations to date and has been slowly moving its image from a utilitarian off-roader to a uber luxury vehicle.

With electrification becoming a norm in the automotive industry, the brand has added a PHEV variant to the SUV's global line-up.

The SUV has flush-fitted door handles and a chrome-finished grille

The Range Rover PHEV has a typical SUV design language with a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-finished grille, sleek matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheels arches, and designer alloy wheels. Blacked-out vertical LED taillights and dual shark-fin antennas are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Range Rover PHEV is offered with a 3.0-liter, straight-six, Ingenium engine paired with an electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates either 434hp or 503hp of maximum power. The SUV has a range of over 100km in pure EV mode.

It features a Meridian Signature sound system and ambient lighting

On the inside, the Range Rover PHEV has a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 35-speaker Meridian Signature sound system, and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Range Rover PHEV: Pricing

In India, the Range Rover PHEV starts at Rs. 2.62 crore for the P440e SE model and goes up to Rs. 4.15 crore for the range-topping P510e SV trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.