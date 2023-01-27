Auto

Audi Activesphere concept breaks cover with augmented reality technology

Audi Activesphere concept breaks cover with augmented reality technology

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 27, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Audi Activesphere concept flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi has taken the wraps off the Activesphere concept vehicle at the "Celebration of Progress" event in Berlin. The coupe-like crossover features a unique flush-type cargo bed. The EV's attractive design combines the styling of the brand's Sportback and Allroad models. It is also equipped with an air suspension system that is capable of increasing ground clearance by 40mm.

Why does this story matter?

The fourth car to be showcased in Audi's 'Sphere' family, the Activesphere concept features a transforming design seen earlier on the Skysphere model.

The concept features a functional rear glass panel along with a motorized bulkhead and tailgate that transform the crossover into a pick-up truck, capable of carrying multiple e-bikes.

It also gets augmented reality headsets, creating a virtual and interactive interface.

The crossover flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline and 22-inch wheels

The Audi Activesphere concept follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, an illuminated Audi logo, sleek LED headlights, black-colored skid plates, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. On the sides, the concept car is flanked by flared wheel arches with black cladding and designer 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. A full-width LED taillight is available at the rear.

It draws power from a dual electric motor setup

The Audi Activesphere concept is backed by dual electric motors that are linked to a large 100kWh battery pack. The setup generates 242hp of maximum power and 720Nm of peak torque. The concept EV promises a range of over 600km on a single charge.

The EV features a glass roof and augmented reality interface

On the inside, the Audi Activesphere concept has a dual-tone four-seater cabin with bucket-type seats, a glass roof, and a collapsible yoke-style steering wheel. The EV gets special augmented reality headsets that allow passengers to interact with a virtual interface, which also serves as the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the Audi Activesphere will not be available to the general public, as it is still in the early concept stage. We expect the carmaker to showcase the final production version in the coming years.