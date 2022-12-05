Auto

Toyota bZ compact SUV concept showcased; launch by 2026

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 05, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has 21-inch wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has showcased its bZ compact SUV concept at Kenshiki Forum in Belgium. It should debut in Europe by 2026. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing appearance and a minimalist cabin loaded with tech. It is underpinned by the brand's e-TNGA platform and draws power from an electric powertrain whose specifications are yet to be revealed.

Why does this story matter?

The bZ compact SUV will be one of Toyota's six Beyond Zero-badged models it aims to introduce in the Old Continent before 2026.

The car's stylish looks and feature-loaded interiors will surely draw the attention of a lot of buyers in overseas markets when it goes on sale.

We do not think it will arrive in India.

The car has 21-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has a muscular bonnet, narrow LED headlamps with a full-width DRL, a closed-off grille, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and stylish 21-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, it is 4,538mm long, 1,888mm wide, and 1,560mm tall.

It will run on an electric powertrain

Toyota is yet to reveal the technical information of the bZ compact SUV concept. However, we believe it will be backed by an electric powertrain featuring a large battery pack when it heads to production.

Curved displays and octagonal steering wheel are present inside

The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has a stylish cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a multifunctional octagonal steering wheel, a leather-wrapped center console, ambient lighting, and a vertically-stacked capacitive gear selector. It houses two curved screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. When it heads to production, the four-wheeler might get multiple airbags and ADAS functions for the passengers' safety.

Toyota bZ compact SUV: Availability

The Toyota bZ compact SUV has been designed and developed in France and will go on sale in Europe by 2026. Its pricing and availability details will be revealed around that time.