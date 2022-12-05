Auto

Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition at Rs. 33.5 lakh

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 05, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes in 2 colors (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen has launched the Exclusive Edition of its Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in India. It is available in two colors: Pure White and Oryx White. As for the highlights, the model flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and offers new features. Under the hood, it is backed by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Tiguan is one of Volkswagen's most popular cars in India. Now, the brand has introduced the Exclusive Edition to boost sales in the market.

The new variant offers better looks in comparison to the standard car and should rack up decent sales in our country.

The standard car rivals the Citroen C5 Aircross and Tata Harrier.

The car flaunts LED headlamps and alloy rims

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with slats, matrix LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and an 'Exclusive Edition' badging on the boot lid grace the rear end of the SUV.

It draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine

The Exclusive Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with 4Motion technology. The mill churns out a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

The SUV gets ambient lighting and 5 seats

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition has a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and gesture control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of passengers, a rear-view camera, six airbags, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and hill start assist are available.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition SUV sports a price figure of Rs. 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is up for grabs in two shades on our shores, namely Pure White and Oryx White.