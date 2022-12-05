Auto

#AutoBytes: Top features of the Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 05, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

(Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQB electric SUV in India in a single fully-loaded variant. It costs Rs. 74.5 lakh and its bookings are open. The four-wheeler has a stunning design, a luxurious cabin loaded with tech-based features, and promises a range of up to 423km on a single charge. Let us take a look at its best features.

Front grille with integrated light strip is aesthetically pleasing

The Mercedes-Benz EQB flaunts a black grille up front with an integrated light strip, which lends a modern look. The 18-inch alloy wheels have an aerodynamic appearance, while the sliding panoramic sunroof is convenient. There is also a chrome lining around the windows for a premium touch. On the rear, the LED lights are connected by a light strip with hooked ends.

The 'spiral look' trim makes night-time driving fun

Mercedes-Benz EQB sports a blue-accented, backlit 'spiral look' trim on the dashboard, which looks pretty especially at night. There is also an electrically-adjustable driver's seat with a memory function, transparent lights in the overhead control panel for a 3D crystal effect, and high-quality velour mats. A flat-bottom steering wheel and a storage compartment with a retractable cover in the center console are also available.

A voice-activated infotainment system is offered

Mercedes-Benz EQB packs an MBUX infotainment system which can be used with voice commands. Simply say "Hey Mercedes" to activate it. The system can also be operated by touching buttons on the steering wheel, the touchpad in the center console, and tapping its display. The pre-entry climate control system keeps passengers comfortable. Smartphone integration and wireless charging are also offered.

A bevy of ADAS features are available for safety

Mercedes-Benz EQB can seat up to seven passengers, and the luggage compartment is expandable. For safety, the car offers ADAS features like active brake assist, blindspot assist, active lane-keeping assist, and adaptive high-beam assist. Active parking assist and a reversing camera are available for parking assistance. The much-needed knee airbags are also on offer.

The rides are smooth and stable

The Mercedes-Benz EQB gets dynamic acceleration and efficient cruising thanks to the car's E-MOTOR and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive with torque shift. Meanwhile, the balanced comfort suspension makes your driving smooth and stable.