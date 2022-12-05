Auto

New Volvo XC40, C40 Recharge EVs arrive with more range

Written by Pirzada Shakir Edited by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 05, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

The XC40 Recharge promises a range of up to 508km (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo has introduced the updated version of the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge cars in the international markets. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have an eye-catching design and a luxurious cabin with tech-based features. The EVs support up to 200kW fast charging and deliver a claimed range of up to 508km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

Luxury automaker Volvo has been synonymous with passenger safety since its inception. It was one of the first carmakers to promote radar-based ADAS functions across the globe.

The updated versions of the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge offer better performance in comparison to their predecessors. They should also be introduced on our shores.

XC40 Recharge has LED taillights and ADAS

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge retains the design language of its predecessor. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, adjustable headlights, a blacked-out grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin has wooden trim on the dashboard and doors, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and an Android-based infotainment panel. A 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS ensure safety.

C40 Recharge flaunts a clamshell hood

The updated Volvo C40 Recharge's design language has remained unaltered. The electric SUV flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. ORVMs, black B-pillars, designer alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and a boot-lid spoiler are also available. Inside, it has a backlit dashboard, a 9.0-inch vertically stacked infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and ADAS.

What about their performance?

The single-motor versions of C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge make 238hp of power. They deliver a range of up to 508km and 492km, respectively on a single charge. Meanwhile, the dual-motor variants generate 408hp of maximum power. They promise a range of 508km for the C40 Recharge and 502km for the XC40 Recharge. Fast charging up to 200kW is also supported.

How much will they cost?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the updated Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the XC40 should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 44.5 lakh (ex-showroom).