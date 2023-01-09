Auto

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS debuts; bookings now open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 09, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

The Grand i10 NIOS can be booked by paying Rs. 11,000 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted version of its Grand i10 NIOS hatchback in India. Its bookings have started against the payment of a token amount of Rs. 11,000. As for the highlights, the car has a revised design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is backed by a 1.2-liter engine in petrol and CNG guises.

Why does this story matter?

One of Hyundai's most popular cars in India, the Grand i10 NIOS was introduced in 2019.

The car has received its first update and should be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

The four-wheeler is now offered in six new hues and boasts six airbags, a first in the segment. Once on sale, it should attract a lot of buyers.

The car is available in 6 shades

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS (facelift) has a sculpted hood, a revised grille, projector headlights, and a body-colored bumper with integrated LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. LED taillamps grace the rear end. The car is offered in Polar White, Titan Gray, Spark Green, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, and Teal Blue color options.

The vehicle makes 68hp in CNG guise

The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS runs on a 1.2-liter Kappa engine that generates 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The four-wheeler gets 6 airbags and cruise control

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has a spacious dual-tone cabin with automatic temperature control, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. The hatchback houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, hill assist control, ESC, and reverse parking sensors.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will reveal the pricing and availability information of the 2023 Grand i10 NIOS in India soon. The car is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).