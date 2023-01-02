Auto

MG Motor records 56% YoY sales growth in December 2022

MG Motor's ZS EV and Gloster have experienced healthy sales (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has witnessed a 56.15% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in India in the month of December 2022. The automaker sold 3,899 units, which is a 1,402 unit volume growth over the sales recorded in December 2021. The brand only offers SUVs in its India portfolio, the preferred choice of buyers here. The line-up includes Astor, Hector, Gloster, and ZS EV.

Why does this story matter?

Despite the pandemic challenges and logistical difficulties that affected production, MG Motor saw commendable sales in the year 2022 in India.

The brand also topped the list of the Sales Satisfaction Index for the year with 881 points.

The automaker believes that its sales would continue to rise in 2023. It will lay a special focus on electric vehicles.

Let's have a look at the sales figures

In 2022, MG Motor sold 48,063 units, marking a 19.34% growth over the sales figure of 2021 which stood at 40,273 units. In December 2022, the automaker sold 3,899 units, up from 2,497 units in December 2021, which translates to a 56.15% YoY growth. However, the month-over-month sales dropped by 4.41% (or 180 units) in December 2022 from 4,079 units in November 2022.

MG Motor's quarterly sales records

In the first quarter of 2022, MG Motor sold 13,555 units, witnessing minimal YoY growth of 0.71%. The second quarter saw 10,519 models being retailed, and a YoY growth of 38.28% was registered. In Q3, the sales stood at 11,644 cars but the YoY growth fell to 2.45%. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 12,345 vehicles were sold, registering a YoY growth of 57.44%.

What are MG Motor's plans for India in 2023?

MG Motor is all set to introduce the Hector (facelift) in India on January 5. The automaker is planning to debut the two-door Air EV and the MG 4 EV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The brand also plans to collaborate with Jio-bp and BPCL in order to set up electric vehicle charging stations across the country.