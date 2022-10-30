Auto

MG Air EV to be launched in India in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 08:55 pm 2 min read

MG Air EV will have a wheelbase of 2,010mm. Representative image (Photo credit: Wuling Motors)

MG Motor is gearing up to launch its compact Air EV in India next year. The radical-looking two-door vehicle will likely be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) here. The upcoming four-wheeler will be based on the Wuling Air EV, currently sold in Indonesia, and shall feature a tech-forward cabin. The car will be positioned as the brand's entry-level offering on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

MG Motor has been pushing the envelope in the EV segment lately.

The brand is focusing on developing capable battery electric vehicles (BEVs), such as the MG 4 and ZS EV, on its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).

The upcoming Air EV by the British carmaker will be a game-changer in the compact EV category and will primarily be used as a city car.

Exteriors The car will have two large doors and all-LED lighting

The MG Air EV will have a quirky design language and shall flaunt an upright body with LED headlights, a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by two large doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and relatively small wheels. LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

Information The EV will deliver a range of up to 200km

The technical details of the Air EV are yet to be disclosed by MG Motor. We expect it to be powered by a single electric motor paired with a battery pack sourced from Tata AutoComp. The EV shall have a range of up to 200km.

Interiors It will feature power windows and manual AC

The interiors of the Air EV are under wraps. However, we expect MG Motor to use a design similar to that of Wuling Air EV. It will feature a dual-tone dashboard, manual AC, power windows, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information MG Air EV: How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Air EV will be disclosed by MG Motor at the time of its launch in 2023. We expect the compact car to cost under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.