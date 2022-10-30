MG Air EV to be launched in India in 2023
MG Motor is gearing up to launch its compact Air EV in India next year. The radical-looking two-door vehicle will likely be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) here. The upcoming four-wheeler will be based on the Wuling Air EV, currently sold in Indonesia, and shall feature a tech-forward cabin. The car will be positioned as the brand's entry-level offering on our shores.
- MG Motor has been pushing the envelope in the EV segment lately.
- The brand is focusing on developing capable battery electric vehicles (BEVs), such as the MG 4 and ZS EV, on its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).
- The upcoming Air EV by the British carmaker will be a game-changer in the compact EV category and will primarily be used as a city car.
The MG Air EV will have a quirky design language and shall flaunt an upright body with LED headlights, a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by two large doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and relatively small wheels. LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.
The technical details of the Air EV are yet to be disclosed by MG Motor. We expect it to be powered by a single electric motor paired with a battery pack sourced from Tata AutoComp. The EV shall have a range of up to 200km.
The interiors of the Air EV are under wraps. However, we expect MG Motor to use a design similar to that of Wuling Air EV. It will feature a dual-tone dashboard, manual AC, power windows, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Air EV will be disclosed by MG Motor at the time of its launch in 2023. We expect the compact car to cost under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.