Fifth-generation Lexus RX to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 23, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

2023 Lexus RX features a sculpted bonnet and sloping roofline (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese automaker Lexus is gearing up to steal the spotlight at the Auto Expo 2023 next month in India. The carmaker is set to unveil the fifth-generation model of its flagship RX SUV and could possibly showcase the all-electric RZ 450e model at the event. To recall, both SUVs were unveiled globally this year and they feature the brand's new design language.

Why does this story matter?

The Lexus RX SUV has been the most prominent and lucrative offering for Toyota-owned Lexus over the years. In an attempt to keep the tradition up, it globally launched its fifth-generation model in June this year.

Meanwhile, to keep up with the competitors and abide by stricter emission norms, the automaker also launched its first all-electric vehicle, RZ 450e, in April this year.

Lexus RX flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Lexus RX features a sculpted bonnet, the signature 'spindle grille,' a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights with angular DRLs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in 10 color options. Inside, the SUV features a spacious seven-seater cabin with automatic climate control, six upholstery color choices, a panoramic sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, it has Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

The SUV is offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Lexus RX is offered with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine in two tunes: 275hp/429.8Nm in RX350 trim and 367hp/550.5Nm in RX500h F Sport Performance variant. The SUV also gets a 246hp/316Nm, 2.5-liter, inline-four petrol mill with a mild-hybrid system.

Lexus RZ 450e offers panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control

The RZ 450e SUV flaunts a muscular hood, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, a wide air vent, multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, it gets a panoramic roof, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

The EV is powered by two electric motors

The RZ 450e draws power from two electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration, linked to a 71.4kWh battery pack. The setup produces a power of 308hp and a peak torque of 435Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 362km on a single charge.

How much will they cost?

Lexus will announce the official price of the 2023 RX at the time of its launch in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. We expect the flagship SUV to carry a premium over the existing model, which costs Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). The company is expected to showcase the RZ 450e at the expo but the EV is unlikely to be launched soon.