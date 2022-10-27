Auto

Maserati GranCabrio sports car teased; to debut in 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 27, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Maserati GranCabrio will be offered in EV and ICE configurations (Photo credit: Maserati)

Italian automaker Maserati will unveil its GranCabrio convertible in 2023. In the latest development, the brand has released teaser images of the upcoming car, highlighting key design details. The pictures suggest that the four-wheeler will have an oval-shaped grille, stylish wheels, a foldable roof, door-mounted ORVMs, and wrap-around taillamps. It will be offered in both ICE and EV configurations.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maserati GranCabrio will be the convertible iteration of the GranTurismo and is currently undergoing tests in Modena, Italy.

The upcoming car is meant for ICE and EV enthusiasts alike and should rack up decent sales once it is available globally next year.

A few units of the sports car might also be imported to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Exteriors The car will have a wavy bonnet and flared fenders

The Maserati GranCabrio will have a wavy, sculpted hood, an oval-shaped grille with a trident emblem, horizontally-positioned trapezoidal air vents, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, flared fenders, and designer wheels. A flattened deck, quad exhaust tips, and sleek wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear. The EV version will get a charging port and no exhaust tips.

Interiors The vehicle will get 2 seats and multiple airbags

The Maserati GranCabrio should have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a large center console dividing the driver and passenger areas, a USB charging port, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment panel and a digital instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers may be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and EBD.

Performance ICE and EV powertrain options will be offered

The Maserati GranCabrio might run on a 3.0-liter, Nettuno, twin-turbo, V6 engine that makes 489hp/600Nm in the Modena model. The mill should be linked to an all-wheel-drive system. In the EV guise, it may be fueled by three electric motors mated to a 92.5kWh battery pack. The setup puts out 751hp/1,350Nm in the GranTurismo Folgore EV. Range figures for the upcoming car are unavailable.

Information Maserati GranCabrio: Pricing and availability

Maserati will disclose the pricing and availability details of the GranCabrio at the time of its debut next year. However, we expect the vehicle to bear a price tag of around $154,075 (roughly Rs. 1.26 crore).