Auto

Ola Electric releases MoveOS 3.0 OTA update: Check new features

Ola Electric releases MoveOS 3.0 OTA update: Check new features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 23, 2022, 11:05 am 3 min read

Ola S1 range is available in three variants: S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has released a new OTA update, called MoveOS 3.0, for all the customers of its electric scooters in India. The update will be first made available to the S1 and S1 Pro models in a week. The new OS will unlock some practical features such as regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, and quick-charging function.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is one of the largest EV makers in India in the two-wheeler segment.

The company crossed the coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range in just 10 months and managed to sell 16,306 e-scooters last month, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

With MoveOS 3.0 update, the company aims to enhance the experience of current owners.

Here's a look at new features in MoveOS 3.0 update

With the new OS update, both S1 and S1 Pro receive a host of features such as regenerative braking, proximity alert, hill-hold assist, and fast-charging capability (50km range added in just 15 minutes). Both scooters will also get two new modes: 'Vacation' mode (200 days standby without battery discharge) and 'Party' mode, which syncs lights with any song being played on the scooters.

How to update your Ola scooter to MoveOS 3.0?

You will be notified by the scooter when the OTA update is available. Swipe left twice on the instrument cluster to access 'Settings.' Go to 'System update' and tap 'Download.' Once the download is completed, click on 'Install now' to update to MoveOS 3.0.

The scooters flaunt smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight and alloy wheels

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro follow the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunt a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a cast-type grab rail, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both scooters house a full-color 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones. They ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Ola S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro draw power from an 8.5kW electric motor. While the former is linked to a 3kWh battery pack, the latter gets a 3.97kWh battery pack. S1 promises a range of 141km, while the S1 Pro can do up to 181km.

Both scooters are equipped with disc brakes

For the safety of the rider, the S1 and S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for improved braking performance. Suspension duties on both e-scooters are taken care of by a single-sided fork on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Ola S1 will set you back by Rs. 1 lakh, while the range-topping S1 Pro can be yours at Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both scooters can be booked online via the brand's website.