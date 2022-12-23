Auto

Tata Punch EV gets green signal, to arrive in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 23, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Upcoming Tata Punch EV will be offered with dual-tone paint schemes. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has given a green signal to the Punch EV project. The upcoming all-electric micro-SUV will be the first EV to be underpinned by the brand's ALFA platform. The homegrown carmaker is expected to showcase a near-production-ready version of the compact e-SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo in January. When launched, it will fill the gap between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

Why does this story matter?

In 2021, Tata Motors introduced the Punch in the compact SUV segment in India.

The micro-SUV got a warm reception from critics and customers alike and crossed the production milestone of 1 lakh units in a record time of 10 months on our shores.

However, with electrification gaining popularity, the company has now decided to introduce the Punch in an EV avatar.

The SUV will sport bumper-mounted projector headlamps and alloy wheels

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will likely retain the silhouette of the ICE-powered sibling and flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a closed-off grille with EV badging and blue accents, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

It will be offered with two electric powertrain options

Much like its siblings, the Tiago EV and Nexon EV, the upcoming Punch EV will likely be offered with two electric powertrain options. The technical specifications are yet to be revealed by Tata Motors.

The EV will feature a spacious five-seater cabin

On the inside, the Punch EV will likely retain the spacious five-seater cabin from the ICE-powered counterpart and feature a minimalist dashboard with blue accents, keyless entry with a start/stop button, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The e-SUV should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Tata Punch EV will be announced by the automaker at its launch event. We expect the all-electric micro-SUV to be priced at around Rs. 10-12 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India.