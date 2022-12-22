Auto

Mahindra offers virtual test drives of XUV400 in the metaverse

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 22, 2022, 05:44 pm 3 min read

Mahindra XUV400 rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

In a first, homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is offering virtual test drives of the XUV400 in the metaverse. The unique move by the automaker allows potential customers an opportunity to experience the upcoming electric SUV from the safety of their homes. Launched under the name "Mahindra XUV400verse," the virtual reality space also features a virtual showroom and car configurator.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra revealed the XUV400 in India this September as its first-ever all-electric SUV. The car is set to be launched in January 2023.

Now, to build some interest, the company has introduced "Mahindra XUV400verse," a unique VR space to let tech-savvy customers experience the car from the comfort and safety of their homes.

How to do a virtual test drive in the metaverse?

Go to https://mahindraelectricautomobile.com/xuv400/400verse. You can either choose a guided tour or a free-roam option. Select a pre-defined avatar and add your username. Once the environment is loaded, walk toward the car. Select the prompt for the configurator once near the SUV. Post configuration, an option for a virtual test drive will appear. Follow the instructions on the screen to enjoy the virtual drive.

The SUV flaunts copper-finished inserts on the closed-off grille

On the outside, the Mahindra XUV400 flaunts a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated boomerang-shaped DRLs, wide air dams, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, and the new "Twin Peaks" logo. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV gets wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear.

It promises a range of up to 456km

The Mahindra XUV400 is backed by a single electric motor linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The SUV has a top speed of 150km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The EV promises a driving range of up to 456km on a single charge.

The EV features an all-black dashboard and six airbags

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV400 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts, premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, connected car functions, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV400 will be disclosed by the carmaker at its launch event in January 2023. We expect the e-SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.