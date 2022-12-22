Auto

Tata Motors' cheapest EV to become costlier from January 2023

Tata Motors' cheapest EV to become costlier from January 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 22, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV flaunts blue-colored accents (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to increase the prices of the Tiago EV in India by up to 4% from January 2023. The hatchback made its debut on our shores in September this year and has gathered over 20,000 bookings to date. The EV is offered with two powertrain options and is the most affordable all-electric offering by the homegrown brand.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest EV makers in India, with a market share of 87%.

The automaker has been one of the early promoters of mass-market Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) on our shores and offers a model in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV categories.

While the Tiago EV has been a best-selling model to date, the price revision might dent its popularity.

The hatchback flaunts 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels and projector headlamps

Tata Tiago EV looks similar to the ICE-powered model and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, a sleek grille with an EV badge and blue-colored accents, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Tiago EV draws power from either a 61hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack or a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. The two combinations promise a driving range of up to 250km and 315km, respectively.

The EV features a 7.0-inch infotainment panel and leatherette upholstery

On the inside, the Tiago EV has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and a rear-view camera.

Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

Currently, the Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the XE model and Rs. 11.49 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The prices will increase by up to Rs. 35,000 from January 2023.