Auto

One-of-a-kind BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée hypercar breaks cover: Check features

One-of-a-kind BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée hypercar breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 22, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Wheels of the BUGATTI CHIRON Profilee are painted in "Le Patron" blue shade (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

French hypercar maker BUGATTI has taken the wraps off the one-off CHIRON Profilée. The hypercar was originally intended as a special variant of the CHIRON Pur Sport but ultimately remained as a one-off model. The coupe has replaced the massive rear wing with a far more subtle ducktail spoiler and gets bigger air intakes as well as a redesigned air splitter.

Why does this story matter?

Showcased in 2016, the CHIRON is the spiritual successor to the legendary Veyron hypercar. It is touted as the fastest and most powerful production vehicle in BUGATTI's history.

Work on the one-off Profilée model started in 2020 and it is handcrafted by a team of 20 highly skilled mechanics and craftspeople.

The coupe has earned a single type of approval for the European region.

The hypercar flaunts an enlarged horseshoe grille and forged wheels

The special BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée model retains the silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a muscular hood, an enlarged horseshoe grille, active aero vents on the front fenders, LED headlights with square DRLs, and redesigned air splitter. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and forged alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a ducktail spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by an 8.0-liter W16 engine

The one-off BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée draws power from a massive 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that churns out 1,500hp of maximum power and 1,600Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The hypercar has a top speed of 380km/h.

The coupe features 'Gris Rafale and Deep Blue' leather upholstery

On the inside, the BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin and features a special 'Gris Rafale and Deep Blue' woven leather upholstery on the dashboard, center console, and door panels, automatic climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the one-off BUGATTI CHIRON Profilée have not been disclosed to the public as the hypercar is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby on February 1, 2023. For reference, the standard model costs $3,300,000 (approximately Rs. 27.29 crore) in the US.