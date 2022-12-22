Auto

Audi opens its 21st pre-owned luxury car outlet in Ranchi

Audi opens its 21st pre-owned luxury car outlet in Ranchi

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 22, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

Audi Approved: Plus provides 24-hour emergency Road Side Assistance services (Photo Credit: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi has inaugurated an "Audi Approved: plus" pre-owned luxury car facility in Ranchi, India. This happens to be the 21st pre-owned car outlet by the manufacturer on our shores. The facility is spread across 12,500 sq. feet and features eight display areas for cars along with seven workshop bays. Earlier, the brand opened a pre-owned outlet in Indore on December 8.

Why does this story matter?

Audi is one of the top three luxury car giants in the Indian market, with a wide variety of sedans and SUVs in its portfolio.

The brand made its debut in 2004 and started manufacturing its vehicles on our shores in September 2007.

With a rise in demand for luxury cars in recent years, the company is slowly but surely expanding its reach here.

"Audi Approved: plus" is a one-stop solution for pre-owned cars

"Audi Approved: plus" is a unique solution from Audi to better help its customers with the purchase and sale of their cars at the best possible value. The company provides a comprehensive 300+ multi-point check and genuine spare parts for all of its certified pre-owned models in India. With Audi Finance, customers can explore deals with low monthly repayments and added flexibility.

24-hour Road Side Assistance (RSA) is also available

Audi India claims to offer 24-hour Road Side Assistance (RSA) service, along with complete car history before purchase, as part of the "Audi Approved: plus" program. This provides added peace of mind for its existing as well as potential customers.

New facilities will cater to ever-increasing demand for luxury cars

"We are very happy to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Audi Approved: plus facility in Ranchi, marking it Audi's twenty-first pre-owned car facility in India," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. "We are confident that this new facility will help serve the ever-increasing demand for luxury cars in the region." The automaker has also added a service facility in Ranchi.