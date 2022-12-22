Auto

BMW i7 and 7 Series to debut on January 7

BMW i7 and 7 Series to debut on January 7

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 22, 2022, 10:40 am 3 min read

2023 BMW 7 Series features an 8K entertainment screen for rear passengers (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW is gearing up to introduce the 2023 iteration of the 7 Series and the all-new i7 in India on January 7 at the "Joytown" event in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Both sedans are the flagship models in the ICE and EV line-ups, respectively. To recall, the premium cars were launched by the carmaker in various global markets in April this year.

Why does this story matter?

To celebrate a successful run in the Indian market, BMW is conducting motoring events called "Joytown" in various metro cities. The first run in Delhi this month received positive feedback from the automotive community.

With each event, the company plans to launch new products on our shores.

After the XM and M340i, the carmaker is now planning to reveal the flagship 7 Series line-up.

BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury limousine

The 2023 BMW 7 Series flaunts a lengthy sculpted hood, a large kidney grille, split-type LED headlights, door handles with an internal capacitive button and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the inside, the sedan has a luxurious cabin with a full-width light band on the dashboard, a curved panel for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch, 8K screen.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The BMW 7 Series draws power from a 375hp/519.2Nm, 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 mill with a 48V mild-hybrid setup producing a combined output of 536hp/749.7Nm. The mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW i7 is the company's flagship electric sedan

The all-new BMW i7 sports a long and muscular hood, an illuminated kidney grille, split-type Crystal LED headlights, chrome-lined windows, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, seats with heating and massage functions, a roof-mounted 8K screen for rear passengers, an infotainment panel with iDrive 8, and a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof.

It promises a range of up to 483km

The BMW i7 is backed by dual electric motors that are linked to a 101.7kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 536hp/744.3Nm. The flagship EV promises a driving range of up to 483km on a single charge.

How much will they cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 BMW 7 Series and the new i7 sedans will be announced by the carmaker on January 7 at the "Joytown" event in Mumbai. For reference, the former carries a starting price tag of $94,295 (approximately Rs. 78 lakh), while the latter begins at $119,300 (roughly Rs. 99 lakh) in the US market.