Auto
2022 BMW XM, M340i go official in India: Check prices
BMW has taken the wraps off the 2022 iterations of the M340i and XM models in India with a price tag of Rs. 69.2 lakh and Rs. 2.6 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. While the former is a facelifted version of the performance-oriented sedan, the latter happens to be a flagship model for the German marque. Both cars get M-specific styling upgrades.
Why does this story matter?
- After introducing the special 50 Jahre M edition line-up of vehicles, BMW is focusing on bringing its flagship product, the all-new XM hybrid SUV, to our shores.
- This showcases the commitment of the German automaker toward the Indian market.
- Both the M340i and the XM are considered to be among the best performance-oriented vehicles by critics and customers across the globe.
BMW M340i has a stylish appearance
The 2022 BMW M340i flaunts a lengthy and sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, adaptive LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, a signature kidney grille, 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets multi-color ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine with a mild-hybrid system (369hp/500Nm).
BMW XM looks polarizing
The 2022 BMW XM sports a polarizing design language and gets a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with copper-colored surrounds, split-type LED headlights, 23/22-inch designer alloy wheels, and quad exhaust tips. On the inside, it features a two-tone dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, ventilated seats, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor (644hp/800Nm).
How much do they cost?
In India, the high-performance BMW M340i can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 69.2 lakh, while the flagship XM hybrid SUV will set you back by Rs. 2.6 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Currently, order books are open for both vehicles.