2022 BMW XM, M340i go official in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 10, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

BMW XM is underpinned by the brand's Cluster Architecture (CLAR) (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2022 iterations of the M340i and XM models in India with a price tag of Rs. 69.2 lakh and Rs. 2.6 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. While the former is a facelifted version of the performance-oriented sedan, the latter happens to be a flagship model for the German marque. Both cars get M-specific styling upgrades.

Why does this story matter?

After introducing the special 50 Jahre M edition line-up of vehicles, BMW is focusing on bringing its flagship product, the all-new XM hybrid SUV, to our shores.

This showcases the commitment of the German automaker toward the Indian market.

Both the M340i and the XM are considered to be among the best performance-oriented vehicles by critics and customers across the globe.

BMW M340i has a stylish appearance

The 2022 BMW M340i flaunts a lengthy and sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, adaptive LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, a signature kidney grille, 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets multi-color ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine with a mild-hybrid system (369hp/500Nm).

BMW XM looks polarizing

The 2022 BMW XM sports a polarizing design language and gets a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with copper-colored surrounds, split-type LED headlights, 23/22-inch designer alloy wheels, and quad exhaust tips. On the inside, it features a two-tone dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, ventilated seats, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor (644hp/800Nm).

How much do they cost?

In India, the high-performance BMW M340i can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 69.2 lakh, while the flagship XM hybrid SUV will set you back by Rs. 2.6 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Currently, order books are open for both vehicles.