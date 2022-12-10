Auto

2023 BMW S 1000 RR launched at Rs. 20.25 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 10, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW S 1000 RR is equipped with ride-by-wire throttle (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) at the "Joytown 2022" motoring event in New Delhi. The supersport competes in the liter-class category on our shores. Already on sale in various global markets since September, the motorcycle has received warm feedback from customers.

Why does this story matter?

The S 1000 RR from BMW Motorrad has always been a go-to choice for budding as well as professional racers across the globe.

Since its debut in 2009, the model has secured multiple victories in motorsport events such as the World Superbike Championship.

The 2023 avatar of the supersport offering gets a slightly tweaked mechanical package and aero elements such as fairing-mounted winglets.

The superbike flaunts 'double-bubble' windscreen, dual LED headlamps

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has an aggressive, shark-like design and sports a sculpted fuel tank, a "double-bubble" windscreen, dual LED headlamps, fairing-mounted aero winglets, a clip-on handlebar with a steering damper, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport houses a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It draws power from a 210hp, 999cc engine

The 2023 S 1000 RR is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, ShiftCam, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 210hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 S 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control with 6-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end of the supersport motorcycle.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Pricing

In India, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR retails at Rs. 20.25 lakh for the Standard variant, Rs. 22.15 lakh for the Pro model, and Rs. 24.45 lakh for the Pro M Sport trim level. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.