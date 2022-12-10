Auto
2023 BMW S 1000 RR launched at Rs. 20.25 lakh
BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) at the "Joytown 2022" motoring event in New Delhi. The supersport competes in the liter-class category on our shores. Already on sale in various global markets since September, the motorcycle has received warm feedback from customers.
Why does this story matter?
- The S 1000 RR from BMW Motorrad has always been a go-to choice for budding as well as professional racers across the globe.
- Since its debut in 2009, the model has secured multiple victories in motorsport events such as the World Superbike Championship.
- The 2023 avatar of the supersport offering gets a slightly tweaked mechanical package and aero elements such as fairing-mounted winglets.
The superbike flaunts 'double-bubble' windscreen, dual LED headlamps
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has an aggressive, shark-like design and sports a sculpted fuel tank, a "double-bubble" windscreen, dual LED headlamps, fairing-mounted aero winglets, a clip-on handlebar with a steering damper, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport houses a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.
It draws power from a 210hp, 999cc engine
The 2023 S 1000 RR is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, ShiftCam, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 210hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.
The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 S 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control with 6-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end of the supersport motorcycle.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Pricing
In India, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR retails at Rs. 20.25 lakh for the Standard variant, Rs. 22.15 lakh for the Pro model, and Rs. 24.45 lakh for the Pro M Sport trim level. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.