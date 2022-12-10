Auto

2023 Ford GT Mk IV debuts; only 67 units available

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 10, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

2023 Ford GT Mk IV flaunts a large rear wing (Photo credit: Ford)

US-based carmaker Ford has taken the wraps off the 2023 GT Mk IV for the global markets with a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The special edition supercar will be limited to just 67 units and will be hand-built at Multimatic's facility in Markham, Ontario. The track-only coupe is based on the recently launched GT LM Edition model.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut at Le Mans in 1965, the Ford GT has been an iconic supercar for the "Blue Oval" badged automaker.

The coupe gained popularity among the youth after the brand's historic 1-2-3 finish there in 1966.

The 2023 GT Mk IV will be the last track-only GT to be designed by the company and pays tribute to the 1967 race-winning car.

The supercar flaunts a racing livery and roof-mounted air scoop

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV takes design inspiration from the 1967 GT race car and GT LM Edition model. The coupe flaunts a muscular bonnet with functional air vents, LED headlights, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted air scoop, flared wheel arches, and lightweight wheels with aerodynamic covers. A large wing, a diffuser, and LED taillights grace the rear.

It is backed by a twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine

Ford has increased the displacement of the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine from the standard model for the 2023 GT Mk IV. The mill is expected to generate 800hp and is mated to a "proper racing gearbox." Exact technical details are yet to be disclosed.

The coupe features racing-type bucket seats and a roll cage

On the inside, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV gets a sporty two-seater cabin designed according to FIA safety requirements. The track-only supercar features carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console, racing-type bucket seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster for racing telemetry. Passengers' safety is ensured by an FIA-approved roll cage and a six-point harness.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV can be yours with a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The supercar is limited to just 67 units. Ford will handpick the customers, and deliveries will commence by late 2023.

