2023 Ford GT Mk IV debuts; only 67 units available
US-based carmaker Ford has taken the wraps off the 2023 GT Mk IV for the global markets with a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The special edition supercar will be limited to just 67 units and will be hand-built at Multimatic's facility in Markham, Ontario. The track-only coupe is based on the recently launched GT LM Edition model.
Why does this story matter?
- Since its debut at Le Mans in 1965, the Ford GT has been an iconic supercar for the "Blue Oval" badged automaker.
- The coupe gained popularity among the youth after the brand's historic 1-2-3 finish there in 1966.
- The 2023 GT Mk IV will be the last track-only GT to be designed by the company and pays tribute to the 1967 race-winning car.
The supercar flaunts a racing livery and roof-mounted air scoop
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV takes design inspiration from the 1967 GT race car and GT LM Edition model. The coupe flaunts a muscular bonnet with functional air vents, LED headlights, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted air scoop, flared wheel arches, and lightweight wheels with aerodynamic covers. A large wing, a diffuser, and LED taillights grace the rear.
It is backed by a twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine
Ford has increased the displacement of the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine from the standard model for the 2023 GT Mk IV. The mill is expected to generate 800hp and is mated to a "proper racing gearbox." Exact technical details are yet to be disclosed.
The coupe features racing-type bucket seats and a roll cage
On the inside, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV gets a sporty two-seater cabin designed according to FIA safety requirements. The track-only supercar features carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console, racing-type bucket seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster for racing telemetry. Passengers' safety is ensured by an FIA-approved roll cage and a six-point harness.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV: Pricing
In the US market, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV can be yours with a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The supercar is limited to just 67 units. Ford will handpick the customers, and deliveries will commence by late 2023.