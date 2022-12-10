Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door to get older K15B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door to get older K15B petrol engine

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 10, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimmy five-door model will get six airbags. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready for the launch of the five-door version of its popular off-roader, the Jimny, in India. The SUV is expected to get the older K15B petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid tech, enabling better fuel efficiency and lower emission figures. The capable off-roader will make its debut on our shores at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, scheduled in January.

Why does this story matter?

The Jimny is one of the most capable SUVs across the globe with its functional design and no-nonsense four-wheel-drive system. It first appeared in the 1970s as a compact off-road car.

The K15B petrol engine has done duty in multiple Maruti Suzuki offerings in India over the last few years.

However, recently, the automaker has replaced it with the more advanced 1.5-liter K15C engine.

The SUV will flaunt alloy wheels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Dimensions-wise, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will have a WagonR-like height but with a rugged design. It will flaunt a clamshell bonnet, round headlights with DRLs, a vertically slatted grille, a raked windscreen, bumper-mounted fog lamps, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. Bumper-integrated taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be available at the rear.

It will draw power from a K15B petrol engine

The upcoming Jimny five-door will draw power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (codename: K15B) that generates 102hp/130Nm. The mill will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the brand's "All Grip Pro" AWD system.

The off-roader will get hill-descent control and ABS

The interiors of the Jimny five-door model are yet to be revealed. We expect it to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags, traction control, hill-descent control, ABS, and EBD.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door will be announced at the time of its launch in India in the coming months. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).