Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door to get older K15B petrol engine
Maruti Suzuki is getting ready for the launch of the five-door version of its popular off-roader, the Jimny, in India. The SUV is expected to get the older K15B petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid tech, enabling better fuel efficiency and lower emission figures. The capable off-roader will make its debut on our shores at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, scheduled in January.
Why does this story matter?
- The Jimny is one of the most capable SUVs across the globe with its functional design and no-nonsense four-wheel-drive system. It first appeared in the 1970s as a compact off-road car.
- The K15B petrol engine has done duty in multiple Maruti Suzuki offerings in India over the last few years.
- However, recently, the automaker has replaced it with the more advanced 1.5-liter K15C engine.
The SUV will flaunt alloy wheels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel
Dimensions-wise, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will have a WagonR-like height but with a rugged design. It will flaunt a clamshell bonnet, round headlights with DRLs, a vertically slatted grille, a raked windscreen, bumper-mounted fog lamps, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. Bumper-integrated taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be available at the rear.
It will draw power from a K15B petrol engine
The upcoming Jimny five-door will draw power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (codename: K15B) that generates 102hp/130Nm. The mill will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the brand's "All Grip Pro" AWD system.
The off-roader will get hill-descent control and ABS
The interiors of the Jimny five-door model are yet to be revealed. We expect it to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags, traction control, hill-descent control, ABS, and EBD.
How much will it cost?
The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door will be announced at the time of its launch in India in the coming months. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).